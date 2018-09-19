Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Reinstated from disabled list

Chapman (knee) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Wednesday's game against Boston.

Chapman will return to the fold after being placed on the disabled list Aug. 22 due to left knee tendinitis. He was able to ramp up activity over the past week, progressing from a side session to a bullpen and finally completing a simulated game Monday. Though he's expected to return to his duties as New York's ninth-inning man, manager Aaron Boone may choose to deploy him in a couple low-leverage spots before thrusting him back into the closing role. Across 50 appearances this year, he's posted a 2.11 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 16.1 K/9.

