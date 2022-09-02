Chapman (leg) threw Friday for the first time since landing on the injured list, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Chapman landed on the injured Saturday due to a leg infection, an issue which developed after he got a new tattoo. He expects to advance to a bullpen session within a day or two. He could potentially add to his nine saves once healthy, but that would require a return to his previous form in addition to a return to full health. It might also require a collapse from Clay Holmes, who returned from a back injury Monday.