Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Return timetable remains murky

Chapman (knee) has no official timetable for his return and general manager Brian Cashman indicated the Yankees aren't sure he will be able to return this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Surgery apparently isn't on the table for Chapman at this point and the Yankees do currently expect him to return this season, but the uncertainly of the situation remains worrisome. The veteran left-hander received multiple PRP injections in his left knee over the last week of August the knee's response to said injections in the coming days could provide some indication of his progress or lack thereof.