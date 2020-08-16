Chapman (illness) will return from the injured list Monday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Chapman missed much of camp due to COVID-19, but he's been throwing bullpens for about two weeks and is now ready to go. He'll presumably immediately reclaim his closing role upon his return, though there's a chance Zach Britton still earns another save or two early on if Chapman isn't ready to throw on back-to-back days right away.