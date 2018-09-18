Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Returning Wednesday or Thursday

Chapman (knee) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday or Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Chapman felt good after Monday's simulated game and will return after nearly a month-long absence. He should quickly resume his role as the Yankees' closer, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive at least one low-leverage inning since he didn't get to make a rehab appearance.

More News
Our Latest Stories