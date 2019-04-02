Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Rings up first save

Chapman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Tigers.

His first pitch of the night clocked in at 95 mph, but by the time an overmatched Mikie Mahtook got to the plate, Chapman was humming at 97-98 mph and ended the game with a four-pitch strikeout. That's still a step back from the 99 mph he averaged last season, but it's progress, and there's no reason to think his velocity will pick up further as the weather gets warmer. Chapman's collected at least 30 saves in six of the last seven seasons, and is now on his way to making it seven of eight.