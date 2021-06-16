Chapman had a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's victory versus the Blue Jays.

Chapman surrendered five runs (four earned) on five hits while recording only one out in his past two appearances, though he rebounded Tuesday with a perfect frame. The veteran southpaw has otherwise been fantastic in 2021 with a 1.85 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB while going 13-for-15 in save chances.