Chapman had a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's victory versus the Blue Jays.
Chapman surrendered five runs (four earned) on five hits while recording only one out in his past two appearances, though he rebounded Tuesday with a perfect frame. The veteran southpaw has otherwise been fantastic in 2021 with a 1.85 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB while going 13-for-15 in save chances.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Suffers loss Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Melts down against Twins•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects 12th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Hurls scoreless frame in return•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Battling illness•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows first run of 2021•