Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures 24th saves
Chapman secure his 24th save of the season against the Braves on Tuesday by recording two strikeouts during a clean ninth inning.
Chapman continued his stellar 2018 season and took only 14 pitches (10 strikes) to set down the Braves in order. The 30-year-old has converted 24-of-25 save chances with a 1.43 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over 37.2 innings.
