Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures 25th save

Chapman picked up the saved after striking out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Chapman blew a save July 4 against the Rays, but he's since managed to bounce back by picking up a pair of saves. The 31-year-old flamethrower currently leads the American League with 25 saves, and he owns a 1.77 ERA with 51 punchouts over 35.2 frames.