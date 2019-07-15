Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures 25th save
Chapman picked up the saved after striking out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Chapman blew a save July 4 against the Rays, but he's since managed to bounce back by picking up a pair of saves. The 31-year-old flamethrower currently leads the American League with 25 saves, and he owns a 1.77 ERA with 51 punchouts over 35.2 frames.
