Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures 28th save
Chapman slammed the door Sunday against the Royals, as he tossed a perfect inning while striking out the side in order.
Chapman has put together two scoreless outings following a nightmare appeanance July 21 against the Mets, when he surrendered three runs on a hit and three walks and failed to record an out. Although the 30-year-old lefty struggles with his command at times, he owns a solid 1.93 ERA with 73 strikeouts through 42 innings.
