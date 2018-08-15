Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures 31st save

Chapman allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to grab his 31st save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Rays. He recorded one strikeout and didn't walk a batter.

Chapman gave up a two-out single to Joey Wendle, but still needed only nine pitches to retire the side. The veteran left-hander had multiple strikeouts in his last six appearances prior to Tuesday. The 30-year-old is 30-for-32 in save opportunities, has a 2.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 84 strikeouts over 47 innings.