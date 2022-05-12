Chapman earned the save after allowing one run on one hit during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays. He had one strikeout and one walk.

The veteran lefty surrendered a leadoff double to Santiago Espinal, who advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from George Springer, and he then retired the next two batters. It's the first run allowed by Chapman this season, but he remains a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities. Overall he has a 0.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB over 11.1 innings.