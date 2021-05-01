Chapman recorded two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save during Saturday's 6-4 win over Detroit.
The veteran lefty made quick work of the Tigers as he needed only seven pitches to retire the side in order. Chapman has converted all five save opportunities this season and has a 22:3 K:BB with only two hits allowed through nine innings.
