Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures save No. 30

Chapman picked up the save after allowing one hit and striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning Monday night against Baltimore.

Chapman entered the ninth with a three-run lead, and although he surrendered a hit, he needed just 16 pitches to secure the win. The 31-year-old continues to dominate out of the closer's role this season, and he now owns a 2.62 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 65:21 K:BB over 44.2 innings.