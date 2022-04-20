Chapman had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Tigers.

The veteran left-hander had walked four batters and recorded only one out in his past two appearances, but he had no issues Tuesday and retired the side in order with only nine pitches. Chapman was shaky of late but had no real damage done and he has yet to allow a run or a hit this season while converting both of his save chances.