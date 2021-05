Chapman (2-0) allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Chapman gave up an unearned run in the 10th inning of Saturday's game, but he earned his second win of the season Sunday by preserving the tie game in the ninth inning before Giancarlo Stanton hit a walkoff single. The southpaw has now posted a 0.62 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB in 13 scoreless innings this season.