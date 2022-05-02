Chapman allowed one hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while earning a save over the Royals on Sunday.

Chapman gave up a single and a walk with two outs in the ninth but escaped with his sixth save in as many chances. The veteran southpaw has a lackluster 11:7 K:BB but has yet to give up a run through 9.1 innings this season. He's recorded a save in five of his last six appearances.