Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Secures third save
Chapman earned his third save of the season by not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday. He recorded one strikeout.
Wednesday marked Chapman's third appearance since April 4 but he showed not signs of rust as he needed only 12 pitches to retire the side. The 31-year-old has converted all three save opportunities this season and has a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB across seven innings.
