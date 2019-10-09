Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Set for workout Wednesday
Chapman (hand) will have a full workout Wednesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Chapman had his left hand wrapped up and was icing it after being hit by a bottle during Tuesday's celebration for advancing to the ALCS. General manager Brian Cashman indicated the team isn't concerned by the issue, but Wednesday's workout could shed some additional light on his status for Game 1 of the championship series, which begins Sunday.
