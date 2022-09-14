Chapman (leg) will join the Yankees in Milwaukee on Friday and will be activated for the series opener against the Brewers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander appeared in two minor-league games during his rehab assignment earlier this week and is poised to rejoin the big club Friday after being sidelined more than three weeks by a leg infection. Clay Holmes is back in the closer role since he returned from the injured list in late August, and Chapman could fill a setup role upon his activation.