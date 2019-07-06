Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Shuts door for 24th save

Chapman recorded the final two outs of the game to pick up the save Friday against the Rays, striking out one and walking one.

Chapman entered the bottom of the 11th with a four-run lead but runners on first and second. He brought the tying run to the plate with two outs but got Tommy Pham to line out to end the game. He now has 24 saves on the season.

