Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Chapman (COVID-19) will face hitters in a live throwing session Tuesday at the Yankees' alternate training site, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Based on how Chapman fares in Tuesday's workout, Boone said the Yankees will map out the remainder of the reliever's throwing program, which should help pinpoint a potential target date for his season debut, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. While Chapman has been recovering from his positive test for COVID-19, Zack Britton has stepped in as the Yankees' closer, going a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances while having yet to allow a run.