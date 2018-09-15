Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Simulated game on tap Monday

Chapman (knee) tossed a 26-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will advance to a simulated game Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The upcoming simulated game could be Chapman's final hurdle before rejoining the Yankees after manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that the closer might return at some point next week. Following Saturday's session, Chapman said his knee "felt fine," which echoes his sentiments following Wednesday's side session. If all goes according to plan Monday, there's a chance Chapman will be available for the club's three-game set against Boston beginning Tuesday.

