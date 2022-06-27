Chapman (Achilles) will make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman's appearance in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday is expected to be his final rehab outing prior to rejoining the major-league club. Over his first two Triple-A appearances, he struck out two in two scoreless innings. It's possible that the Yankees wait to activate the southpaw from the injured list on Thursday if they don't want him to pitch on back-to-back days, but his return is imminent. Manager Aaron Boone has suggested that Chapman will likely reclaim his role as the Yankees' primary closer, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Clay Holmes continue to see some looks in high-leverage situations.
