Chapman (illness) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to face hitters this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman continues to build up his arm after missing over two weeks of summer camp due to a positive test for COVID-19. The veteran closer has now tossed multiple bullpens and appears ready to tackle his final hurdle -- facing hitters -- before joining the big-league club. While Chapman remains out, Zack Britton will continue to receive the bulk of save opportunities for the Yankees.
