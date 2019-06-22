Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Snags 21st save

Chapman picked up the save after allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday night against Houston.

Chapman entered Friday's contest with a three-run lead, though the Astros put up a fight before falling 4-1. The leadoff batter walked to begin the frame, and the tying run stepped to the plate with two outs, but Chapman managed to fan the final hitter to secure the victory. The 31-year-old southpaw continues to rack up the saves, as he now sits with 21 on the season after converting on nine of his last 10 opportunities.