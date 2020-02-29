Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Spring debut coming Wednesday

Chapman will make his spring debut Wednesday against the Phillies, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Chapman hasn't reportedly been battling any injuries, so his delayed start to Grapefruit League action seems to be little more than a 10-year veteran knowing just how many innings he needs to get ready for the regular season. Chapman's 7.7-point drop in strikeout rate last season would be concerning for many pitchers, but when that number still comes in at an excellent 36.2 percent, there's little reason to worry.