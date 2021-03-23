Chapman (suspension) is slated to pitch every other day through the end of spring training, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran closer tossed a scoreless inning in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia, allowing one walk while striking out a pair. He has not allowed a run or a hit while posting a 5:1 K:BB in spring play, though he has hurled only four innings. It appears Chapman will get more work going forward as he prepares for his 12th big-league campaign.