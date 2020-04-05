Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Staying in shape despite shutdown
Chapman has been lifting weights and strengthening his legs during MLB's hiatus, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman recently posted a video to his Instagram account demonstrating the workout routine he is using to stay in shape. The 32-year-old will reprise his role as Yankees closer when the regular season resumes.
