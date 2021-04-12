Chapman (1-0) struck out the side and allowed one hit during his lone inning of work Sunday against the Rays, earning his first win of the season.

Chapman pitched the ninth with the game tied 4-4, and he was absolutely filthy -- despite allowing a two-out double to Mike Zunino, Chapman struck out the side and threw 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes. Chapman has yet to record a save this season, but he has pitched three straight scoreless outings while fanning nine across three innings of work.