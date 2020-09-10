Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning against Toronto on Wednesday, striking out all three batters he faced in a non-save situation.

Chapman has struggled at times to shake the rust from a late start to the season, but he looked dominant on the mound Wednesday, needing 12 pitches to retire the Blue Jays on a trio of strikeouts. The veteran has converted only one of three save opportunities this season, but he has struck out 10 batters in six innings and has a firm hold on the closer job in New York.