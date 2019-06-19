Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Strikes out the side in save
Chapman struck out the side in three batters during the ninth inning to record his 19th save in a 6-3 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.
This was a great way to respond after blowing his last save opportunity on June 9. Chapman actually hasn't been racking up too many strikeouts lately, but with three Tuesday, he has 39 punchouts in 27.2 frames this season. He is also 1-1 with 19 saves in 21 chances, 1.30 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.
