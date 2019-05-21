Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Strikes out three in save

Chapman allowed one walk while striking out three through a scoreless inning to record his 12th save in a 10-7 win over the Orioles on Monday.

Chapman entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and generated five swinging strikes as he nailed down his 12th save of the season. Over the last month, he has 10 saves and a 1.54 ERA with a 22:3 K:BB.