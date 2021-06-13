Chapman (4-2) was tagged with the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on one hit while retiring one batter.

After suffering a blown save and his first loss by giving up four runs Thursday against the Twins, Chapman took the loss again Saturday, though the circumstances were much different this time around. He came on in the 10th inning with the inherited runner on second base and was done in by his own throwing error and an infield single that allowed the winning run to cross the plate. Chapman remains one of the elite closers in the game despite the back-to-back rough outings.