Chapman picked up his first hold, striking out two batters in a perfect inning against the Red Sox on Friday, while Clay Holmes blew his third straight save opportunity in the contest. Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested after the loss that Holmes could see fewer ninth-inning opportunities, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

There had already been hints that Chapman could begin to see closing opportunities again -- he was slated to finish last Friday's game against the Cardinals before Holmes gave up the lead in the eighth inning -- and the continued struggles of the latter make that likelihood stronger. Boone implied that Holmes may have lost his grasp on the ninth-inning role following this Friday's loss, stating, "We'll see. I'm trying to get him in the best positions to be successful. Some nights it'll be the ninth, some nights it'll be having the full go with the pen. We'll keep working with him. Got to get him right and consistent." If Holmes is pulled from the role, Chapman is the most likely candidate to take over closing duties given his extensive history of success (he has 315 career saves) and his recent return to form (he's tossed eight consecutive scoreless innings, posting an 8:1 K:BB and allowing just one hit over that stretch).