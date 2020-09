Chapman's appeal of the three-game suspension he received earlier this month is expected to be heard Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman received the three-game ban after throwing a pitch near the head of the Rays' Mike Brosseau in a Sept. 1 game. If Chapman's suspension isn't reduced at all and he's forced to sit out beginning with Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, fantasy managers may have a tough time justifying keeping him active during the Yankees' six-game week.