Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Tagged with loss

Chapman (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits and one walk over an inning of work to take the loss versus the Tigers on Tuesday.

Chapman was called upon in a tie game in the ninth inning and struck out the first batter. However, he then surrendered two runs on a walk and three hits before retiring the side. The 31-year-old will try to improve in his next outing, although he may not be available on Wednesday after throwing 23 pitches in this losing effort.