Chapman (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

After the Yankees got to White Sox closer Liam Hendriks for a game-tying run in the top of the ninth inning, Chapman was summoned to try to send the game to extra frames. He retired the first batter he faced but then gave up a single, walk and another single as Chicago pulled out the win. Chapman didn't allow any earned runs over his first 12 appearances of the season but has now yielded a run in back-to-back outings. His 1.37 WHIP and 6.9 BB/9 are red flags, but the veteran closer is 8-for-8 in save chances on the campaign, so his job appears safe for now.