Chapman struck out three and allowed one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Cleveland.
Chapman had a three-run cushion in the ninth inning and had no trouble slamming the door to earn his third save of the season. He's completely dominated his opponents early on, piling up 16 strikeouts across only six innings of work while allowing only two hits and no earned runs.
