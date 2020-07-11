Chapman tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman is reportedly showing mild symptoms. He'll have to be symptom-free with a pair of negative tests before he's allowed to return to the field. While it's possible he's able to do so before Opening Day, which is less than two weeks away, missing out on so much time during an already abbreviated summer camp may mean the Yankees will want him to get a few low-leverage innings under his belt before handling his customary closing duties.
