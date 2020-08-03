Chapman (illness) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "He's doing great. Everything's gone well with throwing back-to-back days," manager Aaron Boone said of Chapman.

Chapman was cleared to rejoin the Yankees on Friday, and he'll take the mound Monday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 in the first half of July. The southpaw has been playing catch off flat ground since clearing the league's protocol, and Boone was encouraged with his progress. Until Chapman is able to return to game action, Zack Britton should continue to serve as the Yankees' closer.