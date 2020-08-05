Chapman (illness) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman is still building up his arm strength after missing all of summer camp due to COVID-19. He'll require a couple more bullpen sessions before being cleared for even live batting practice, so his season debut doesn't appear to be imminent. Zack Britton has been closing in his absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Bullpen coming soon•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Clear to rejoin Yankees•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Produces first negative test•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Yet to test negative•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Deemed doubtful for opener•