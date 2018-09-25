Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Throws scoreless seventh inning

Chapman earned his first hold of the season, issuing one walk while striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning Monday against the Rays.

Chapman was rocked for three runs in his return from the disabled list Sept. 22 but has since settled in with a pair of scoreless appearances, both coming in the seventh inning. After his frame Monday, Dellin Betances pitched the eighth before Zach Britton closed it out for his seventh save. Manager Aaron Boone may be inclined to keep Chapman in the middle innings this week as he tries to get Chapman back up to speed after a month-long absence due to a knee injury. It seems likely that Chapman will be back in the closer role come the postseason.