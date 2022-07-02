Chapman is expected to pitch any time in the last three innings for now, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman wasn't at his best in the early part of the season, posting a 3.86 ERA and 15:10 K:BB in 14 innings. He was activated off the injured list Friday after missing nearly six weeks with an Achilles injury and returns to find Clay Holmes established in the closer role, having saved 14 games while posting a 0.49 ERA. Chapman could reclaim his job if he pitches well enough to earn it, but it looks like he won't be used exclusively in the closer role immediately upon his return.