Chapman (Achilles) completed one scoreless inning for Double-A Somerset on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Chapman threw eight pitches in the outing -- five of which were strikes -- and sat at 96-99 mph on his fastball, per Mike Ashmore of MyCJ Sports. This was his first rehab appearance since going on the 15-day injured list May 24. According to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Chapman had no issues in the outing and will throw again Sunday. That could put him in line to rejoin the Yankees next week.