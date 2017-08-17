Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Thursday, could avoid DL
Pitching coach Larry Rothschild said Chapman (hamstring) came through Thursday's bullpen session with no issues, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
This is an encouraging development, as it appears Chapman may be able to avoid a DL stint. He'll get Thursday night off, and the Yankees will see how he feels Friday before making a decision regarding his status. He'll immediately resume his role as the closer whenever he returns to action, but in the meantime, Dellin Betances and David Robertson will cover the ninth inning.
