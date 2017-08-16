Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Joe Girardi said Chapman (hamstring) will undergo tests and is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman felt some tightness in his hamstring during the final play of Tuesday's win over the Mets, and while he doesn't believe the injury is anything serious, the Yankees want to run him through some tests to be sure. Barring anything unforeseen is uncovered during Wednesday's tests, Chapman should return to his role in the ninth inning for Thursday's series finale, as Girardi stressed that he intends to stick with the flamethrower as his closer. Dellin Betances is also unavailable for Wednesday's game, leaving David Robertson in a position to grab a save should the opportunity arise.
