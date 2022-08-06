Chapman would have closed Friday's game against the Cardinals if Clay Holmes had held the one-run lead in the 8th inning, according to manager Aaron Boone, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Holmes came on to pitch the eighth inning with a 3-2 lead and proceeded to give up two runs, denying Chapman a save opportunity in the ninth inning. Chapman has a 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 10.1 innings across 12 appearances since he returned to action July 2.