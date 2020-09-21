Chapman's hearing regarding his appeal of a three-game suspension will not take place until next season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The decision may be pandemic-related, as the league is unable to gather together all the witnesses. Chapman was initially hit with a three-game ban for throwing near Mike Brosseau's head back on Sept. 1, but if he does end up missing any time, it will be at the start of next season rather than during the final week of a playoff race. That's a big boost for both the Yankees and for those who have Chapman on their fantasy teams this season.