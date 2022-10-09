Chapman will not be included on the ALDS roster after failing to show up for a team workout, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Chapman had turned in scoreless appearances in six of his last seven outings of the regular season, but the team will come down hard on the reliever after he didn't show up to a scheduled team workout. With Chapman out of the bullpen mix, the Yankees will need to rely on Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt and Lucas Lute in high-leverage spots during the ALDS. Manager Aaron Boone has not ruled Chapman out for the entire postseason at this point, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.